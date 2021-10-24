Twitter suspends Indiana Rep. Jim Banks’ official account

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Twitter has suspended an Indiana congressman’s official account after removing a post about a transgender woman over violation of the social media company’s rules. Twitter’s action came after Republican Rep. Jim Banks posted tweets last week regarding Dr. Rachel Levine becoming the first openly transgender four-star officer in the U.S. uniformed services. Banks had responded by writing: “The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man.” The post was removed with a reference to Twitter rules that include a ban on “targeted misgendering” of transgender people. Banks is standing by his post.