Philadelphia-area transit union authorized to call strike

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Workers for the Philadelphia-area transit system have voted to authorize a strike next month if agreement isn’t reached on a new contract. The Transport Workers Union Local 234 said a voice vote at a Sunday morning meeting in south Philadelphia approved a motion to allow union leaders to call a strike if an agreement with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is not reached in a week. The union represents about 5,000 bus drivers, cashiers, mechanics, and other workers providing service on buses, trolleys, the subway, and elevated train lines. A weeklong strike by SEPTA workers in November 2016 was resolved the day before the general election that year.