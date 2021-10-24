Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway

MARTINDALE, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas man has been charged with murder in the driveway shooting of a motorist who had pulled into his driveway. Sixty-five-year-old Terry Duane Turner of Martindale, Texas, turned himself in Friday after an arrest warrant accused him of murdering Adil Dghoughi on Oct. 11 as the 31-year-old Moroccan immigrant was backing out of Turner’s driveway. After the shooting, Turner told a 911 operator that the motorist had pulled a gun on him. Investigators found no firearm in the car.