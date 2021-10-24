Despite hybrid release, ‘Dune’ draws well on the big screen

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” debuted with $40.1 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend in North America, drawing enough moviegoers to see the thundering sci-fi epic on the big screen despite it also being available in homes. Last week’s top film, Universal Pictures’ horror sequel “Halloween Kills,” also launched well while streaming at home, on Peacock. After debuting with $50.4 million, “Halloween Kills” slid steeply in its second week with $14.5 million, good for second place. In two weeks, it has grossed $73.1 million domestically. “No Time to Die,” Cary Fukunaga’s James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, came in third with $11.9 million in its third week.