AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

By LISA MASCARO and HOPE YEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill is drawing the backing of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. A person who requested anonymity to discuss Manchin’s position tells The Associated Press the senator is agreeable to the White House’s new approach on the tax proposals. Biden spent hours Sunday at his home in Delaware with Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Democrats are trying to wrap up talks on the social services and climate change package now being eyed at $1.75 trillion, though it could still climb higher.