A Wyoming farewell for Marine killed in Afghanistan bombing

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Dozens of U.S. Marines joined hundreds of Wyoming residents to bid a final farewell at a memorial for Rylee McCollum. The 20-year-old was one of 13 U.S. servicemen killed in a suicide bombing as they guarded a gate at a chaotic Kabul, Afghanistan airport during the final U.S. evacuation from that country. Many of the Marines were members of McCollum’s unit serving in Afghanistan when he was killed on Aug. 26. McCollum, a Marine lance corporal, grew up, went to school and enlisted for the Corps in the Jackson Hole area. He was honored during Saturday’s service attended by more than 400 people, including Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.