Uganda police say 1 killed, 7 injured in explosion at eatery

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police say one person has been killed and seven others injured in an explosion at an eatery in a suburb of the capital, Kampala.Police said in a statement late Saturday that it had deployed a bomb squad following “a serious blast” around 9 p.m. local time. It said detectives would “determine whether the explosion arose out of an intentional act or not.” Uganda is relatively peaceful. But the UK government updated its Uganda travel advisory earlier in October to say extremists “are very likely to try to carry out attacks” in this East African country.