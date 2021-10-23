Official: Dozens of inmates free in latest Nigeria jailbreak

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Dozens of inmates have been freed after a jailbreak in southwest Nigeria, the third this year in Africa’s most populous country. A prison official told The Associated Press Saturday that the jailbreak at the Oyo correctional facility in Oyo state happened late Friday night He could not confirm the exact number of inmates who escaped or how the incident happened but said an investigation has started. Jailbreaks in the West African nation are becoming frequent and the attacks, though not connected, are carried out in a similar manner, by people from outside using explosives.