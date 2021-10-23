No ‘blank slate’ jurors in county shaken by Arbery slaying

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The judge and attorneys trying to seat a jury in the trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s killing aren’t finding many jury pool members who are blank slates in the case. Some people who last week were deemed fair-minded enough to serve on the jury still voiced opinions on the case or said they knew Arbery or the white men charged with chasing and shooting him. One potential juror said she joined a bike ride to raise money for the slain Black man’s family. Another said she has known one of the defendants, Greg McMichael, for 30 years because they worked together in the district attorney’s office. They’re among 23 people the judge deemed qualified to serve. Dozens more will be needed before a final jury gets selected.