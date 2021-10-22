NKorea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has accused the Biden administration of raising military tensions with Pyongyang’s closest ally China through its support of Taiwan. An official quoted by state media Saturday said the U.S. had engaged in “reckless” backing of Taiwan and said a growing U.S. military presence in the region constitutes a potential threat to the North. The comments by Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho came a day after President Joe Biden told a CNN townhall event that the United States was committed to defending Taiwan if it were to come under Chinese attack. North Korea has increasingly criticized the broader U.S. security role in the Indo-Pacific that has sharpened the competition with China, Pyongyang’s chief political and economic backer.