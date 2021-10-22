Israel accuses Palestinian rights groups of terrorism

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Friday declared six prominent Palestinian human rights groups to be terrorist organizations, saying they were secretly linked to a left-wing militant movement. It was not immediately clear what the distinction would mean for the groups, most of which also protest rights violations by the Western-backed Palestinian Authority. Both Israel and the PA routinely detain Palestinian activists. The designated organizations include Al-Haq, a human rights group founded in 1979. The Israeli Defense Ministry says the groups are linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a left-wing movement with a political party as well as an armed wing that has carried out deadly attacks against Israelis.