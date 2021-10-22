Islamists rally in eastern Pakistan for release of leader

By BABAR DOGAR

Associated Press

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Thousands of Islamists have launched their “long march” from the eastern city of Lahore toward Pakistan’s capital to demand the release of their leader, who has been detained since last year. Saad Rizvi, the head of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party, was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over the publication of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Pakistan on Friday deployed hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel to prevent the demonstrators from leaving Lahore. Authorities also suspended cellular service there and blocked roads. The TLP has a history of staging protests and sit-ins to press their demands.