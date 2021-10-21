Woman arrested in slayings of 4 people in central Michigan

CLARE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman whom they had been seeking in the deaths of four people in central Michigan. The Mount Pleasant Morning Sun reports that the Clare County sheriff said 54-year-old Judy Boyer was taken into custody Thursday morning. Authorities had been looking for the 54-year-old woman since Wednesday evening. She had not been charged in the deaths as of Thursday afternoon. Two men were found wounded about 4 p.m. Wednesday in Clare after police responded to reports of a shooting. Those men later died. The bodies of an 85-year-old man and 61-year-old woman were found elsewhere on the same property.