What could happen next with indicted US Rep. Fortenberry

By GRANT SCHULTE

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The indictment of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry could have a big impact on the Republican’s future in Nebraska politics and the 2022 election, opening the door to possible outcomes that would have seemed far-fetched just days ago. The district is still heavily Republican, but it became less so after last month’s congressional redistricting and Democrats might sense an opportunity. Federal prosecutors in California allege that Fortenberry lied to FBI agents who were investigating illegal campaign contributions from a foreign national. Fortenberry pleaded not guilty.