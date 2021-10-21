Study: Only 2% of global giving goes to curb climate change

By JIM RENDON of The Chronicle of Philanthropy

Chronicle of Philanthropy

Global philanthropic spending to help halt climate change grew last year — but still remains less than 2% of all giving, according to a new report from the ClimateWorks Foundation. In 2019, the group estimates that $5 billion to $9 billion went to curb climate change. Last year, it grew to $6 billion to $10 billion. That estimate does not include the nearly $800 million that the Bezos Earth Fund gave to climate-change efforts at the end of 2020 because the announcement came late in the year and the group did not have the data it needed to assess those gifts.