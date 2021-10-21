Memorial service in honor of Colin Powell set for Nov. 5

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — A memorial service for Colin L. Powell, the retired Army general and former secretary of state, will be held Nov. 5 at Washington National Cathedral. A spokeswoman, Peggy Cifrino, said Thursday there will be limited seating and the service will be by invitation only. Powell died Monday of complications from COVID-19 at age 84. He had been vaccinated, but a family spokeswoman said his immune system had been compromised by multiple myeloma, a blood cancer for which he had been undergoing treatment.