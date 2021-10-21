Maine environment groups sue to protect last Atlantic salmon

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A group of environmental organizations has filed court papers to try to halt operations at Maine dams as part of an effort to protect salmon. Atlantic salmon are listed as endangered by the federal government, and the only rivers they return to in the U.S. are in Maine. The conservation groups want a judge to stop or curtail the operations at four dams on the lower Kennebec River to help the fish. They filed the papers on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable owns the dams, and said the court action can only serve to delay efforts to protect the fish.