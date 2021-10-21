Japan OKs plan to push clean energy, nuclear to cut carbon

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has adopted a new energy policy that promotes nuclear and renewables as sources of clean energy to achieve the country’s pledge of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. The new basic energy plan adopted by the Cabinet in time for the climate summit in November calls for drastically bolstering renewable energy use and reducing fossil fuel consumption over the next decade. It is unknown if the nuclear energy targets can be achieved. Japan announced in April it will reduce its emissions by 46% from 2013 levels, up from an earlier target of 26%, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.