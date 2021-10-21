Skip to Content
AP National News
Israel poised to welcome foreign tourists back to country

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli leaders have recommended reopening the country to fully vaccinated tourists beginning on Nov. 1. The decision, which still needs formal government approval, comes a year and a half after Israel closed its borders to most foreign visitors due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Israel is emerging from a fourth wave of coronavirus infections thanks to an aggressive booster shot campaign. A return of foreign visitors would give a welcome boost to the struggling tourism industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. The decision comes just ahead of the busy Christmas season.

Associated Press

