Iran holds nationwide air force drill, latest armed exercise

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has kicked off an annual air force drill across the country, a week after holding another massive exercise in air defense. State TV reported that bombers, jet fighters, and attack and surveillance drones will participate in the drill on Thursday, using heavy weapons including laser-guided missiles. It said all Iranian military air bases will participate in the maneuver. Reportedly, Iran has 12 air bases. The report did not say how long the drill will last. It came a week after Iran held a two-day annual air defense drill in the country’s sprawling central desert, with both the army and the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard taking part.