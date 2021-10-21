Greece to shelter Afghan human rights workers, families

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Greece has agreed to shelter a group of 35 Afghan human rights workers and their families following a short stay in neighboring North Macedonia. North Macedonia’s government said the 35 had been transported to Greece, the latest European Union country to take in Afghans from the Balkan republic. Ireland and France took in a total of 37 evacuees from North Macedonia over the last week. Several hundred evacuees have been allowed to stay in North Macedonia until more permanent arrangements can be made. New NATO member North Macedonia joined an international effort along with other allies of the United States to help Afghans flee their country in the wake of the Taliban takeover in mid-August.