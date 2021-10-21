DeSantis to convene legislature to fight vaccine mandates

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will call state lawmakers back to work early to pass legislation to combat coronavirus vaccine mandates enacted by businesses. The Republican governor on Thursday said he will convene a special session of the GOP-controlled statehouse in November to address vaccine requirements. He said the session will be aimed at “pursuing a number of protections for employees.” DeSantis outlined policy goals for the special session, including holding businesses liable for adverse reactions to vaccines and removing legal liability protections for employers with vaccine mandates. Democrats were quick to criticize the governor’s plan as state Sen. Annette Taddeo compared DeSantis’ actions to those of a dictator.