California maskless woman in store convicted of trespassing

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman who refused to wear a mask or leave a grocery store has been convicted of trespassing and obstructing a business or customers. An Orange County jury found Marianne Campbell Smith guilty on Wednesday. She was sentenced to 40 hours of community service, a year of informal probation and a $200 fine. Smith was arrested on Aug. 15, 2020 at Mother’s Market in the city of Costa Mesa. District Attorney Todd Spitzer in a statement in court said she tried to make the case about masks and freedom but that the case was about a private business and workers trying to comply with health orders.