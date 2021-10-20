Reports: Health problems tied to global warming on the rise

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

Two new reports show that death, disease and other health problems linked to global warming are rapidly rising. The medical journal Lancet commissioned the annual reports which tracked 44 global health indicators and found that they are all getting worse. According to the reports released Wednesday, older people and infants were subjected to more days with dangerous heat last year. Wildfires are spreading air problems. Air pollution, mostly from burning coal, oil and natural gas, is killing 3 million people a year. And the environment in some places is now more conducive to certain mosquitoes that carry malaria and dengue fever.