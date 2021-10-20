New airstrikes hit capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Residents say new airstrikes have hit the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region as exclusive video shows injured people with bloodied faces being carried into ambulances. Black smoke is still rising above the city of Mekele. Ethiopia’s government says it targeted facilities for making and repairing weapons, while a Tigray spokesman denies it. Meanwhile, the United Nations tells The Associated Press it is slashing by more than half its Tigray presence as a government blockade halts humanitarian aid efforts and people die from lack of food.