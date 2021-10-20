Mexico: drug cartels recruiting youths through video games

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say drug cartels are recruiting youths through contacts made on multiplayer online video games. Mexico’s assistant public safety secretary said Wednesday that an apparent cartel recruiter had already bought bus tickets for three boys between the ages of 11 and 14. The boys met the recruiter in the online game “Garena Free Fire,” also known as “Free Fire.” He promised the boys $200 per week to work in northern Mexico as drug cartel lookouts. The boys were found before they could board the bus in the southern state of Oaxaca. The official said other cartels have operated in a similar way.