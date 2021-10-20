Giuliani associate decides not to testify at criminal trial

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An associate of Rudy Giuliani has told a federal judge that he will not testify at his own trial. He’s facing charges alleging he used a Russian financier’s money to make donations to U.S. political candidates. Lev Parnas made the announcement on Wednesday in Manhattan a day after prosecutors finished presenting evidence against him. He said he decided against testifying after consulting with his wife and family. Parnas and a codefendant have pleaded not guilty to all charges. A jury is expected to hear closing arguments on Thursday in the two-week-old trial.