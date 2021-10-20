Bomb hits security vehicle in northwest Pakistan, killing 4

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying security forces in the northwest, killing four. The attack Tuesday happened in a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan. The area served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban until a few years ago. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack. But suspicion fell on Pakistan’s own Taliban, who have been emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan, where thousands of Pakistani militants are still believed to be hiding.