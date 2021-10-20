Bay Area county fines burger chain over vaccine verification

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s popular In-N-Out hamburger chain is in trouble with yet another San Francisco Bay Area county over vaccine verifications. Contra Costa County officials have fined the chain’s Pleasant Hill location for failing to verify the vaccination cards of people choosing to dine indoors with their double-doubles, shakes and fries. The Irvine, California-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in response to San Francisco temporarily shutting down its Fisherman’s Wharf location, a top In-N-Out official called the verification mandates unreasonable and invasive. The family-owned chain has a devoted following for its quality and prices.