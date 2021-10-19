Woman reaches plea deal after daughter found dead amid filth

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A 50-year-old Louisiana woman has accepted a 50-year sentence as part of a plea agreement in the death of her 25-year-old disabled daughter, who died dehydrated and in filth. A coroner estimated that Cyra Shantelle Marie Harrison weighed between 65 and 70 pounds at the time of her death. The Town Talk reports that Karen Johnson Harrison of the Plainview area pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder of her daughter, who had cerebral palsy. Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Brian Cespiva says the 50-year sentence will have the same effect as a life sentence without a trial.