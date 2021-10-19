US high court won’t block vaccines for Maine health workers

By DAVID SHARP

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to block a vaccine requirement for Maine health care workers. Justice Stephen Breyer rejected the emergency appeal Tuesday but left the door open to try again as the clock ticks on Maine’s mandate. The state will begin enforcing it Oct. 29. Workers who don’t comply risk losing their jobs. It was the first time the Supreme Court weighed in on a statewide vaccine mandate. The court previously rejected challenges of vaccine requirements for New York City teachers and Indiana University staff and students.