Two Montanas? New maps highlight state’s split personality

By IRIS SAMUELS

Associated Press/Report for America

CASCADE, Mont. (AP) — For the first time in 30 years, the Census has awarded Montana a second seat in Congress. On paper, that leaves the state’s redistricting commission with the easiest task of all its counterparts across the country: Divide the expansive state in half. But nothing is ever that simple in redistricting battles. Republicans and Democrats are jostling for control over maps that will give their candidates an advantage. The bipartisan commission is set to select the district boundaries on Thursday. With little common ground between the commission’s two Republican and two Democratic members, much of the decision may fall on the nonpartisan chairperson, Maylinn Smith.