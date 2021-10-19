Jamie Foxx shares parenting lessons and stories in new book

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamie Foxx has written a book about his own experiences parenting two daughters, Corinne who is 27, and Anelise, who is 13. In “Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me,” out Tuesday, Foxx shares times when he’s gotten being a father right — but also wrong. When he went to therapy with his older daughter, he realized he was the Disneyland Dad, who tried to make up for things or please his girls with theme parks and fun experiences. The Oscar- and Grammy-winner says he’s learned that communication is key to parenting, especially with daughters.