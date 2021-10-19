Court: U. of North Carolina can consider race in admissions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that North Carolina’s flagship public university may continue to consider race as a factor in its undergraduate admissions. The ruling goes against plaintiffs who argued that race-based admissions put white and Asian students at a disadvantage. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs ruled late Monday that the University of North Carolina has shown that it has a compelling reason to pursue a diverse student body and has demonstrated that measurable benefits come from that goal. The group Students for Fair Admissions sued UNC in 2014. It also sued Harvard University and is challenging an appellate denial in that case to the U.S. Supreme Court.