Arizona police and local ranchers help catch a roaming bull

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — No bull: Tucson police had to respond Tuesday morning to reports of a bull roaming a neighborhood near an elementary school. The animal somehow got loose in the city’s Rita Ranch community, and police found the animal casually grazing on some scrub grass among the gravel along a home’s front lawn. Police blocked off the street with their SUVS until ranchers arrived two hours later to help corral the bull. A police spokesman says the bull was not harmed, and there was no property damage.