UK prime minister to lead tributes to slain lawmaker Amess

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead tributes in the House of Commons to David Amess, a Conservative lawmaker stabbed to death as he met constituents in a church hall. The death of Amess has shocked British politicians. It came five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist. The House of Commons returns Monday from a three-week break, and most of the scheduled business has been replaced by tributes to Amess. That will be followed by a service at the medieval St. Margaret’s Church beside Parliament. A 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, is being held under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder.