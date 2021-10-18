Trump questioned in lawsuit over 2015 protester crackdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been questioned in a deposition for a lawsuit brought against him by protesters. They say Trump’s security team roughed them up in 2015 during the early days of his presidential campaign. A lawyer for the plaintiffs said Trump testified Monday under oath behind closed doors at Trump Tower in New York City for several hours. Video of the deposition will be played for a jury if the case goes to trial. The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, said Trump was questioned on a variety of topics, including comments he’s made at campaign rallies in which he appeared to encourage security personnel to treat protesters harshly. A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer representing Trump in the lawsuit.