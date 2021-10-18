Thailand hit with more flooding amid heavy rains

By CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Heavy rains in central and northeastern Thailand have caused new flooding, with authorities forced to release water into an already swollen river after a reservoir reached full capacity, and others facing the same possibility. Authorities in a central province say flood warnings are in effect for communities along the Tha Chin River after water was released into it from the reservoir. More than 38,000 households in the province have been affected by flooding so far this year. The Meteorological Department says monsoon conditions in the northeast and a strong southwest monsoon off southern Thailand will bring more rain in several provinces, mostly in the northeast.