Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 6:13 AM

South Korea aims to cut carbon emissions by 40% in 2030

KION

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has set a new goal for fighting climate change over the next decade, saying it will aim to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below 2018 levels by 2030. The country had faced criticism that its initial plan for a 26.3% reduction was too modest. In promising stronger contributions to curb global warming ahead of a U.N. climate summit in Scotland next month, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the new target represents the “most enthusiastic” objective the country could possibly set. South Korea aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.  

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content