Prospect of no jab, no visa for Australian Open tennis stars
By JOHN PYE
AP Sports Writer
The political leader of the state which hosts the Australian Open says tennis players who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination are unlikely to get a visa to enter the country for the first major of 2022 in Melbourne. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews has introduced a vaccine mandate for professional athletes competing in domestic leagues and increased the pressure on international tennis players. The vaccination debate has been ongoing in tennis since international competition resumed following a global shutdown last year. Novak Djokovic is the among the players who have advocated that the decision to get the vaccine should be a personal choice. Other players have said it should be mandated.