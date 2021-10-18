FIFA, Qatar team up with WHO for World Cup health promotion

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA and Qatari organizers of next year’s World Cup have teamed up with the World Health Organization to use soccer’s marquee event for promoting public health. The partnership follows years of scrutiny on Qatar and criticism of conditions for migrant workers. The World Cup was moved to a November start date to avoid the desert heat that was once the tournament’s main health risk. Organizers say the World Cup will be “the first global mass gathering of this scale since the spread of the pandemic.”