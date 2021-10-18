Fate of NYC City Hall Jefferson statue unclear after vote

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An 1833 statue of Thomas Jefferson will be removed from New York’s City Council chamber by the end of the year. Some members of the City Council have demanded the statue’s removal for years because Jefferson was a slaveholder. But the little-known city commission that held a public hearing on the statue on Monday did not decide where it will go. The Public Design Commission waited to approve a plan to send the statue to the New-York Historical Society as a long-term loan. That’s after some participants at a virtual hearing said it should be moved to a different room in City Hall instead.