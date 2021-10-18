Ecuador’s president decrees state of emergency over crime

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The president of Ecuador has decreed a state of emergency to confront drug trafficking and other crimes, saying the military and police will take to the streets to provide security. In a national broadcast Monday, President Guillermo Lasso said that “there is only one enemy: drug trafficking.” He pointed out that Ecuador has gone from being a trafficking zone to one that also consumes drugs, and said that drug trafficking has brought an increase in homicides, burglaries of homes, thefts of vehicles and goods, and robberies of people. The state of emergency gives authorities the power to restrict the freedom of movement, assembly and association, among the most important limitations.