12 pianists in final stage of prestigious Chopin competition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Twelve pianists from around the world have been admitted to the final stage of the 18th edition of the prestigious Frederic Chopin piano competition, reputed for launching world careers for its winners and finalists. In a sign of appreciation for the competitors’ artistry, the international jury admitted two more finalists than the regulations foresee. They come from Italy, Slovenia, Spain, Poland, Armenia, Canada, Japan, South Korea and China. Each will perform one of Chopin’s two piano concertos, with the orchestra. The winner is to be announced Wednesday. The competition was put off by a year due to the pandemic.