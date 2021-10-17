Shooting in Syria could mark new phase in Israeli campaign

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The death of a former Syrian Druse lawmaker, allegedly by Israeli sniper fire, could mark a new phase in Israel’s war against Iranian entrenchment in neighboring Syria. Syria’s state-run news agency said the former lawmaker was fatally shot Saturday. It said the shooting happened in a village along the Israeli frontier in the Golan Heights. The Israeli military declined to comment, but if the Syrian claim is true, it would mark the first time that Israeli snipers are known to have killed an Iranian-linked target across the border. Israel has said it will not tolerate a permanent Iranian military presence in Syria. It acknowledges carrying out scores of airstrikes on alleged Iranian targets in recent years.