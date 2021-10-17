Pope decries attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and England

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is decrying recent deadly attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain. Greeting the public in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, he cited the violence last week, which he noted claimed many lives. He expressed his closeness to the victims’ families and prayed that violence as a “way of life” be abandoned. In the Norway bow-and-arrow attack, five people were killed and three were wounded. In Afghanistan, a suicide bombing at a mosque killed 47 people and wounded scores more. In England, a British lawmaker was fatally stabbed, and police are investigating the slaying as a terrorist act. The pope said violence generates more violence.