Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital

HAVEN DALEY

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton has been released from the Southern California hospital where he had been treated for an infection. The 75-year-old former president left University of California Irvine Medical Center on Sunday. Officials say he was admitted to the hospital southeast of Los Angeles on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to COVID-19. Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña had said Saturday that Clinton would remain hospitalized one more night to receive further intravenous antibiotics. But he said all health indicators were “trending in the right direction.” An aide to the former president says Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.