Leaders pay tribute at church where British lawmaker killed

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Leaders from across the political spectrum have come together to pay tribute to a long-serving British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in what police have described as a terrorist incident. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the leader of the main opposition Labour Party and the non-partisan speaker of the House of Commons arrived at the church where David Amess was stabbed multiple times on Friday while meeting with constituents. A 25-year-old man is in custody. The 69-year-old Amess was attacked around midday Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a town about 40 miles (62 kilometers) east of London. Paramedics tried without success to save him.