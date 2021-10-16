Backlog in federal safety rules amid US car crash ‘epidemic’

By HOPE YEN and TOM KRISHER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike during the pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and estimated to save thousands of lives. An Associated Press review of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s rule-making activities under the last three presidents found at least 13 safety rules past due, including a rear seat belt reminder requirement that was to be implemented by 2015. The agency has lacked a permanent leader for four years and auto safety groups say President Joe Biden should act on a nomination. They fear the agency’s mission of saving lives and costs from traffic injuries is getting lost.