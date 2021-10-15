Sheriff: Officers kill man who fired on them from motorcycle

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a man on a motorcycle who fired on officers as they tried to pull him over was shot and killed on a South Carolina road. Authorities say 39-year-old Robert Allen Maness died shortly after crashing in Anderson County around 11 p.m. Thursday. Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride says the two deputies in the patrol car trying to pull Maness over were not hurt The sheriff says it was like an ambush as Maness pulled out the gun without warning and while still driving when deputies turned on their blue lights. It was the second fatal shooting by Anderson County deputies in two days.